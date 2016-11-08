7 Up-and-Coming Mobile Apps Disrupting the Status Quo

The number of mobile apps has exploded with the rise of smartphones, with millions of apps that help users pass the time with games or videos, chat with friends on social networks, edit photos, remember to pick up milk on the way home, and more. Seemingly, just about anything you can think of, you can do with an app.

With so many bases already covered, is the app market now a been-there, done-that phenomenon of yesteryear? Is it even possible to conceive of an app concept that hasn’t already been done at least dozens of times? To get a clearer picture of the opportunities that still exist in the mobile world (and the upcoming game-changing apps for users), I did some digging and came up with a list of a few innovative, up-and-coming apps that just might change how you think about mobile apps.

A Look at the App Landscape

As of June 2016, Android users are able to choose from 2.2 million apps in the Google Play Store, while iPhone users have nearly as many choices with 2 million apps in the iTunes App Store, according to data reported by Statista.

In the iTunes App Store, Games is the most popular app category by a large margin, followed by Business, Education, Lifestyle and Entertainment. In the Google Play Store, the data reveals a different picture with Education topping the list of the most popular app categories, followed by Lifestyle, Entertainment and Business.

Graph via AppBrain

With millions of apps available, and hundreds of thousands of apps across the most popular categories, some may say that the business of building mobile apps – and actually earning money from them – is dead. Obviously, apps in the most popular categories stand to get the most exposure, but competing in these categories means having to surpass the well-established apps and a couple hundred thousand others to land in the “top apps” or “most downloaded” lists by any stretch.

But seemingly, mobile users aren’t yet bored with apps: “Users spend 90% of their time using apps rather than on the mobile web, so it’s not like users are shunning apps,” says Katie Lynch, blogger at Watchdog Reviews. “On the contrary, apps aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, though the plethora of options available in app marketplaces certainly make it a larger challenge for developers to do something that hasn’t been done before. That’s why we’re seeing a lot of apps that make use of artificial intelligence (AI), push notifications, and more sophisticated functionality that goes beyond the typical mobile app.” The key, it seems, is thinking outside the limits of the traditional mobile application.

Game-Changing Apps You Won’t Want to Miss

Today, mobile apps can help you sleep better, feel more refreshed when you wake up, access workouts customized just for you to get fit fast, eat healthier, stay on task (and scold you when you don’t), beat stress, or even waste a few hours on mindless-yet-addicting games. Here’s a look at a few apps that are taking it to the next level.

Tribe

A video messaging app that goes beyond the ever-popular Snapchat, Tribe enables friends, family, and co-workers to stay in the loop with video messaging. Send 15-second video messages to individuals or group. It’s so easy to operate you can create and send messages with a single hand. (iOS, Android)

Screenshot via Google Play