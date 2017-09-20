Change Profile on Missed Calls application

I am expecting that smartphones to be “smart” enough to know when you don’t want to be disturbed by phone calls and when someone really needs to get to you even if you have the phone set to silent. These features does not come by default but applications are what makes your phone really smart.

Have you experienced the situation when you have your phone on silent but someone important really need to reach you ? Have you ever looked at your phone and saw 10 missed calls from same person ? Maybe someone is in danger or you are.

Now you can handle this with “Change Profile on Missed Calls” app, which is available for free on Google Play. You can set your phone to change from silent or do not disturb to normal after a certain number of missed calls that you choose.