Android vs iOS Market Share in 2020

If you’re wondering how many mobile phone users have Andoird devices and how many have iPhones, it is a good idea to look at the numbers provided by StatCounter, which is one of the biggest companies providing website visitor statistics.

In 2020, 3 quarters of mobile phone users were on Android devices.

However, the above chart takes into account all countries in the world, and many people don’t have money or don’t have acces to an iPhone, but they can get an Android very cheap.

Let’s see how things are looking in United States.

With so many Android based devices, the iOS still have almost 60% market share.

How about Europe ?

The mobile operating system usage in Europe is similar to worldwide usage.

You can see more Internet usage statistic at Statcounter.

