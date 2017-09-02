Home » Android Phones » Who buys very expensive smartphones ?

Who buys very expensive smartphones ?

I know that people want to have the newest smartphones, high quality, high performance, good design, but some prices are just outrageous. They are usually labelled under: “limited edition” and cost few thousand dollars. I am trying to figure out who is buying these and why they do it.

For example, this Samsung Galaxy S6 edge limited edition costs over $2600 and this “luxury fashion” Tonino Lamborghini smartphone costs $2500. Looking at specs, in terms of performance they can’t be considered high-end phones. You can get the same features for about $500.

However, these are not the most expensive phones on the market. For example, you can get your this WAWEI April for only $10,000.

About Lucian Apostol

He is a web and mobile developer, owner of Androidized.com. A technology enthusiast who want to share his knowledge to the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Androidized 2017