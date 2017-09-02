Who buys very expensive smartphones ?

I know that people want to have the newest smartphones, high quality, high performance, good design, but some prices are just outrageous. They are usually labelled under: “limited edition” and cost few thousand dollars. I am trying to figure out who is buying these and why they do it.

For example, this Samsung Galaxy S6 edge limited edition costs over $2600 and this “luxury fashion” Tonino Lamborghini smartphone costs $2500. Looking at specs, in terms of performance they can’t be considered high-end phones. You can get the same features for about $500.

However, these are not the most expensive phones on the market. For example, you can get your this WAWEI April for only $10,000.