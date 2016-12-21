VR Is The Future Of Online Gaming?

There seems very little doubt in the gaming world that virtual reality is going to become the future of online gaming. Most of this is based on how the experience of augmented reality has changed the way the people play games online, particularly on their phone or other mobile device. People have been playing games on their phones since the 1990s and you have always been able to play from wherever you happened to be at the time.

The difference that augmented reality has made is that now it does actually make a difference where you are as you are able to interact with your surroundings. Games that use augmented reality make use of the camera on a phone to place characters and objects from the game into your surroundings where you can interact with them. These games also tend to use GPS so that they can track your movements. Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular games from 2016 and this is a good example of an augmented reality game.

Virtual reality will be a little different as it will more than likely make use of a headset to allow you to fully interact with the game. However, you will be fully immersed in the whole game playing experience as when you look around with the headset on you will see 3D graphics from the game that make you feel as if you are actually inside the game. This is something that gamers have wanted to experience for many years and it is no real surprise that there is some much excitement about this prospect in the gaming world. People already have an idea of what virtual reality will be like and therefore they can’t wait to try it out to see if it is as good as they imagined.

Playing games on your phone such as the 7 Sultans online casino gaming app is set to become a whole new experience. This goes back to the same principle of making things that once seemed unobtainable now be within touching distance. People who never thought that they would ever set foot inside a casino are now able to feel as if they are actually there without even leaving their home. Virtual reality will work for any type of game and it does almost feel as if the possibilities are endless.

There are still many developments to be made in virtual reality before it becomes just a normal part of online gaming but it does seem as if it is a certainty that this will happen in some point in the near future. Google have already launched their own virtual reality headset and many of the biggest game franchises for consoles such as Resident Evil have announced their intention to begin working on games within these franchises that are compatible with virtual reality. As the real developments in virtual reality are still a few years away yet it is highly likely that virtual reality will become the technological development that defines the 2020s.