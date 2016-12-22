Turn your Android smartphone into a projector

They said that you can do everything with a smartphone. Well, you can’t do everything with a smartphone, but with the right gadgets and accessories, you can. For example, you can turn your smartphone into a very nice projector, with a simple gadget: a smartphone projector.

With a simple gadget that you can find easily online, you can project your Android screen to any white wall or projector screen. The quality of the projection will depend on your smartphone screen quality and brightness. Another downside is that you might not get the brightness that you get with a classic projector, and you might very low light to use it, but I think it is a start.

I am glad to see more and more gadgets like this. You can find a smartphone projector for as low as $30.