Find help for your tech problems with Ask Wiz, your tech expert

With the launch if Ask Wiz, tech support is getting to a new level. Ask Wiz combines the power of artificial intelligence with the knowledge of thousand of technology experts to solve your problem faster and better.

Ask Wiz uses artificial intelligence to understand support requests and to assign them to tech experts, called “wizards”, who are compensated for their effort. This way it creates a path for a faster and better solution for user problems.

During the beta about 2000 wizards resolved several hundred thousands of user problems. The wizards can tips ranging from $2 to $10 for each support ticket they successfully resolve. Ask Wiz has plans to expand the platform and to offer a subscription based model.

Ask Wiz is currently available on Messenger and Google Play.