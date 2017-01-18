How to quit smoking with an android app

Right now, I can say that there is an Android application for everything. Today I found this nice application that can help people to quit smoking. People who want to quit smoking will deny the effectiveness of this application but if you tried different techniques that didn’t worked, why not try this one too ? I think it has some small features that might bring a lot to the table. The application is called Stop smoking helper and can be found in Android Market.

Stop smoking helper will give you rewards for every day you don’t smoke, and will monitor impact on your health and money. It will tell you exactly how much you saved for every day you are not smoking and a total since you quit smoking.

In an advanced use case, it can make a quit smoking schedule, reducing smoking gradually and assisting you on how to do it. If you tried everything and you failed, you owe yourself to try this application. Let the technology to help you improve your life.