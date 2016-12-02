How Mobile Apps Can Maximize Your Business?

The world is going mobile. Is your business keeping pace with this transition? If your answer is no, then you need to should take this seriously as your competitors are already aware of this and are embracing it. Don’t lag behind and enjoy the sun while it shines.

There is a transition in the way people access the internet as they are inclining towards mobile devices and it has become the new internet access point rather than the desktop version. The number of internet users on mobile devices has already surpassed the desktop users and soon, the desktop would be obsolete. Keeping this change in the scenario, organizations has modified their business process and have taken their business to customers via mobile applications. This shift change has resulted in mobile app development services so that enterprises are capable of presenting a better face of their business to their clients. Consequently, organizations’ marketing strategy has drastically been changed as mobile app development has been included in the process. This is the reason why they’re making a beeline in choosing this path and are investing in mobile applications.

To assert my words, let me present you some statistics that will convince you that mobile, indeed is the way to follow.

– According to Statista, in 2015, 33.4% of all the website traffic worldwide was generated through mobile devices, up from 28.9% in the previous year and the number will only multiplying.

– Mobile currently accounts for a third of all global web pages served as people, these days, prefer mobile devices for internet browsing.

Convinced? The bottom line is that you need mobile apps for escalating your business.

Mobile and business

Not so long ago, mobile apps were reserved for big guns only but this trend has been thrown out and now, every business whether small, mid-scale are having their own business apps. Today, smaller companies are capable of serving their clients in a much better way and in delivering greater returns on investment.

Just through mobile apps, businesses can push sales through them, it is all proportional how well they manage and optimize their mobile apps. Having a website or an account on various social media platform like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc is just not enough if you want to thrive in today’s market competitiveness. The void that left on by websites and social media has been now filled with mobile apps. The mobile app can really get your business on the right track.

To be on the right track

Mobile applications have the potential of driving more traffic and more customer attention resulting in more inflow of revenue. They can boost your business and can give you the much-needed recognition and attention garnering up more return on investments.

Right development planning coupled with mobile applications can veer your business in a new direction and would benefit you in many ways. You give your business the true value through mobile applications and open the gateways towards new opportunities and ride high on success. If you really want to enhance your productivity, performance, efficiency, then the mobile app is the way to consider and explore unexplored possibilities.

M arket more effectively and directly

To me, there are four core functionalities that should be a part of your mobile marketing process. They are:

– customer engagement

– Promotion and Marketing

– Service and Customer support

– Online sales

If you provide your clients with these four key functionality, then no one can stop you from garnering in revenue. As customer satisfaction is in proportion to your business’s success rate, all these factors make for a highly functional mobile app.

Mobile applications add more value and more insight into your business. You can impart a lot of information to your clients about any new product or service or any general notification. For example, you can use push notification for notifying them or email marketing, promotion sales, news feeds and much more. The fact that more you’re marketing more directly it’s a huge advantage.

Build Brand Recognition

Building reputation and brand image is quite a strenuous task. You can either create a negative or positive impact on user mind. You can enhance your recognition merely using a mobile app. All of you have to do is just focus on enhancing user experience and the brand image would definitely take care of itself. Construct a functional app with the fast loading time, responsive, paying attention to small details and give user reasons for coming back. Find a way to get back your clients and making them your loyal clients. The more they interact with you the more beneficial it will be for your business

Be visible and accessible all the time

People, these days spend more time on mobile devices than on desktop and therefore, businesses have modified their marketing strategies to keep pace with this shift. Also, why would anyone browse or access anything through their desktops when they can do through mobile devices, isn’t it more comfortable and feasible? Your business will get more exposure pertaining to the mobile presence. Users can easily access your business app while they are cooking, waiting in the queue, watching TV it is right on their fingers, palms and pockets. All they have to do is just reach out for their mobile phones and start using it as you are there for them.

Increase Customer Engagement

If you are available round the clock, then more customers will be inclined towards using your business mobile app. Being unreachable, you run the risk of losing not only visitors but your loyal customers too. To thrive in this competitive market scenario you’ve to understand the nuts and bolts of mobile applications. Mobile app platform bridges the gap between you and clients, thereby, increasing the customer engagement level.egration etc.